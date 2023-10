Harris totaled 20 points (8-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Bucks.

Harris was efficient from inside and outside the arc in Thursday's narrow loss to Milwaukee. Harris' 14.7 points per game last season was his lowest mark since 2015-16, but he could see an increased offensive role this year while James Harden (personal) is away from the team.