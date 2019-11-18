76ers' Tobias Harris: Efficient in victory
Harris had 27 points (12-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-95 win at Cleveland.
Harris was almost perfect from the field, missing two shots all game long while working as one of the Sixers' main scoring threats. While he's not going to lead Philadelphia in scoring on a nightly basis, he has scored 20-plus points in each of the Sixers' last two games and will aim to extend that solid run of play Wednesday against the Knicks.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Shooting woes continue•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Brutal night from beyond arc•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Fills stat sheet against Denver•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Double-double in loss•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Puts up 23 points in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Fires up team-high 29 in win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...