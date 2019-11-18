Harris had 27 points (12-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 114-95 win at Cleveland.

Harris was almost perfect from the field, missing two shots all game long while working as one of the Sixers' main scoring threats. While he's not going to lead Philadelphia in scoring on a nightly basis, he has scored 20-plus points in each of the Sixers' last two games and will aim to extend that solid run of play Wednesday against the Knicks.