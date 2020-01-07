76ers' Tobias Harris: Efficient night from the field
Harris had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT), six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes of action during Monday's 120-113 victory over the Thunder.
Harris provided the Sixers with solid offense in limited minutes. He shot an efficient 63.6 percent from the field while connecting on 66.7 percent of his shots from downtown. Harris only logged 22 minutes which ties his season-low for minutes, and has posted under 25 minutes in two of his past three games.
