Harris ended with 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 win over Indiana.

Harris' 24 points marked his third-highest scoring output of the season in an extremely efficient night from the field. It couldn't have come at a better time for Philadelphia as they make a push for the two-seed in the East. With James Harden (rest) missing the second leg of a back-to-back, Harris carried a bigger load on the offensive end than normal. He has been a consistent fantasy assist for managers over the last month and should continue to provide solid depth throughout the final push of the fantasy playoffs.