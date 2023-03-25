Harris produced 23 points (10-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Warriors.

Harris missed just two shots from the floor en route to his third 20-plus-point game over his past four appearances. Each time Harris has reached that plateau recently has come when James Harden was out due to Achilles soreness. If Harden continues to be sidelined, Harris figures to remain a focal point of Philadelphia's offense, which should bode well for his overall fantasy potential.