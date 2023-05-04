Harris contributed 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and seven rebounds across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-87 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harris was one of the few productive players on a rough night for the Sixers, and the veteran led Philadelphia in scoring in this 34-point loss. Harris has been relegated to a secondary role in the Sixers' offensive scheme and is expected to see even fewer touches now that Joel Embiid is back, but he's been surprisingly productive in the current playoff run. He's averaging 19.2 points per game in the postseason while surpassing the 15-point plateau in all but one of his outings.