Harris supplied 32 points (12-24 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Hawks.

The veteran forward took advantage of the extra frame to top 30 points for only the second time this season, after he poured in 33 against the Raptors on Dec. 22. Harris missed the Sixers' previous game with a minor ankle injury, but it seems safe to say he's 100 percent now. Should Joel Embiid (knee) continue to miss time, look for Harris to see elevated usage again Friday against the Kings.