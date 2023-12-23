Harris closed with a season-high 33 points (12-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 121-111 win over the Raptors.

The veteran forward tied Tyrese Maxey for the team scoring lead on the night, while Joel Embiid also delivered 31 points -- and no one Sixer reached double digits. Harris had stumbled to just 12 points over the prior two games, and Friday's outing was just the second time in the last 14 games he's scored more than 20, a stretch in which he's averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.0 threes and 0.9 steals.