Harris exited Sunday in Game 4 of the 76ers' Eastern Conference quarterfinals series with the Celtics after falling hard to the floor in the third quarter and suffering an apparent head or facial injury, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

In a scary incident, Harris jumped to contest a shot on the defensive end and landed hard on his head after his legs appeared to get tangled with the Celtics' Daniel Theis. Harris lay motionless on the court for a few moments while blood gushed from the left side of his head, but he eventually got up and walked to the locker room under his own power. He'll presumably be out for the remainder of the contest while he's evaluated for a concussion and other potential facial injuries. Harris posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes before exiting.