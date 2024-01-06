Harris won't return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to a sore left ankle, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Harris accumulated five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 24 minutes before exiting the game. The 76ers could have an update on the severity of Harris' injury after the contest, but at this stage, the forward is probably unlikely to be available for the second leg of a back-to-back set Saturday versus the Jazz.