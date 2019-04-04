76ers' Tobias Harris: Expects to sit at least one game
Harris implied that he plans to sit out a game or two down the stretch in preparation for the postseason, The Athletic reports. "I'll probably take a rest game," Harris said, when asked if he plans to start all 83 possible games following a mid-season trade from the Clippers. "It'll be 82 games. I've already discussed with the team, God willing, to decide on one or two of the games to rest toward the end of the season to get into the playoffs."
Harris has started all 79 games this season -- 55 for the Clippers, 24 for the Sixers -- but all indications are that he'll build in a day or two of rest before the postseason kicks off next weekend. The Sixers play host to Milwaukee on Thursday night on the second game of a back-to-back before finishing out the season with games Saturday (at Chicago), Tuesday (at Miami) and Wednesday (vs. Chicago). Chances are, Harris will rest for one of those final two contests, especially if the Sixers are able to officially lock up the No. 3 seed in the East by the end of the weekend.
