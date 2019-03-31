Harris posted 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 39 minutes in the 76ers' 118-109 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

With Joel Embiid sitting out the contest, Harris upped his usage and took on the mantle of lead scorer for the night. The veteran forward has eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of his last six games, and with Embiid slated to sit for the next two games as well, Harris could continue to see a nice bump in offensive responsibility.