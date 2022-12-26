Harris had eight points (4-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 win over the Knicks.

Harris missed all five of his three-point attempts and failed to score in double figures for just the fifth time this season. Coming into the contest, the versatile forward had averaged 19.0 points on 56.6 percent shooting over his past eight appearances, so Sunday's performance can likely be chalked up as an outlier. Harris will look to get back on track Tuesday against Washginton.