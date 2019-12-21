76ers' Tobias Harris: Fails to make an impact
Harris had seven points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to the Mavericks.
Harris had been extremely solid and consistent through his first nine appearances of December but finally had an off night. He's the team's second-best scoring option behind Joel Embiid, and Harris will try to bounce back in Saturday's matchup versus a Wizards club that plays in a lot of high-scoring games.
