Harris totaled 19 points (8-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 44 minutes in Wednesday's OT loss to the Bucks.

Harris had made at least half his shots in five consecutive games entering Wednesday's action, and although that streak came to an end, he did hit all his free throws for the third consecutive game. The veteran is enjoying arguably his best NBA season, as he's sitting on career highs in points (20.5), field-goal percentage (51.1), free-throw percentage (89.3) and assists (3.4).