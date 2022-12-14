Harris totaled 21 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 victory over Sacramento.

The veteran forward has three double-doubles on the season, but this would have the been the first involving assists had Harris dropped one more dime. He's been locked in since missing a couple games in November due to an illness, averaging 19.8 points, 6,5 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steals over the last 11 contests.