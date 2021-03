Harris totaled 19 points (8-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 44 minutes in the OT loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Harris saw his streak of five straight games with which he hit better than 50 percent of his shots come to an end Wednesday though he was able to hit on 100 percent of his free throws for the third consecutive game. Despite the struggle, Harris is still seeing career highs in field goal percentage and assists per game.