Harris had 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 100-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Harris was Philadelphia's second leading scorer, but also provided a nice boost with his defensive contributions. Harris' value will mostly remain tied to his scoring totals, but he has grabbed at least seven rebounds in each of his last five starts as well. He will aim to extend his solid run of play Sunday at home against the Hornets.