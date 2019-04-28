Harris recorded 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 15 rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 108-95 Game 1 loss to the Raptors.

Harris has logged two double-doubles through these first six playoff games, and this is the third time he has handed out exactly six dimes. Harris left a lot to be desired from an efficiency standpoint, finishing with more field goal attempts than points while committing five turnovers. Still, he accumulated more than enough counting stats to satisfy those who relied on him for fantasy purposes.