76ers' Tobias Harris: Fires up team-high 29 in win
Harris scored 29 points (10-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two steals and an assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 117-111 win over the Pistons.
Playing against one of his many former clubs, Harris led the Sixers in scoring in another productive performance. The well-traveled forward averaged a career-high 20.0 PPG last year between Philly and the Clippers, and he figures to take on a large scoring load again in 2019-20, especially in games like this one when Joel Embiid (ankle) is out of the lineup.
