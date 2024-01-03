Harris tallied 20 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 30 minutes in Tuesday's 110-97 win over Chicago.

Harris was strong on the glass in Tuesday's victory, finishing second on the team in rebounds while ending two boards short of a double-double to go along with a 20-point performance. Harris has hauled in eight or more rebounds in seven games this year, adding at least 20 points in three of those contests.