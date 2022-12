Harris recorded 21 points (7-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Battling an illness through shootaround, Harris suited up and logged a strong performance. Anchoring Philadelphia with 38 minutes played, Harris rained in a season-high five threes. Excluding a three-point dud (0-7 FG) against Cleveland, Harris has supplied 20-plus points in four straight games.