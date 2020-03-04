Harris notched 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss at the Lakers.

Harris will probably work as Philadelphia's main scoring threat until one of Ben Simmons (back) or Joel Embiid (shoulder) return to action -- that could happen as soon as Wednesday's in Embiid's case -- but he has done a good job so far, topping the 15-point mark in four of his last five outings. He is averaging 22.6 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field during that stretch.