76ers' Tobias Harris: Goes for 18 points
Harris notched 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss at the Lakers.
Harris will probably work as Philadelphia's main scoring threat until one of Ben Simmons (back) or Joel Embiid (shoulder) return to action -- that could happen as soon as Wednesday's in Embiid's case -- but he has done a good job so far, topping the 15-point mark in four of his last five outings. He is averaging 22.6 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field during that stretch.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 25 against Clippers•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores game-high 34 points in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Posts 25 points in win•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Good to go Monday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Will be game-time decision Monday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Doubtful for Monday's contest•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...