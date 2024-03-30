Harris contributed 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 117-114 loss to Cleveland.

Harris has been heavily criticized since he hasn't been able to step his game up offensively when the other star players have been absent, but he made his presence felt Friday. This 21-point outing represented the second time he reached the 20-point mark over his last four games, and he might be gearing up to end the season on a strong note. Harris is averaging 17.4 points and 7.8 boards per game over his last five outings.