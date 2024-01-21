Harris finished with 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 victory over the Hornets.

Tyrese Maxey had a rough shooting performance, but Harris stepped up and operated as the Sixers' second-best scoring option behind Joel Embiid. Harris has been reliable when called upon, and while his numbers have regressed compared to previous seasons due to the nature of his role in this offense, he continues to have a strong fantasy upside. Harris is averaging 20.1 points per game across eight January appearances.