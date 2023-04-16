Harris finished with 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-101 win over the Nets in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Harris has been forced to settle as a secondary scoring option while sharing the court with Joel Embiid and James Harden, but this was a strong performance from the veteran forward. Harris reached the 20-point plateau in just 18 of his 74 appearances during the regular season, so he might not do this on a regular basis during the team's playoff run going forward.