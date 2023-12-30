Harris ended Friday's 131-127 victory over the Rockets with 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and four steals in 35 minutes.

The 76ers had to work harder than expected to get past the Rockets in this one, and as has been the case with Joel Embiid (ankle) sidelined, Harris stepped his game up offensively and notched his fourth straight game with 20 or more points. This is a trend that will likely end once Embiid is ready to return, but for now, fantasy managers who have rostered Harris should reap the benefits of a more prominent role on offense, similar to the one he had in his prime years.