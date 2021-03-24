Harris scored 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, four assists and one block in a 108-98 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Harris picked up his 11th double-double of the season thanks to some efficient scoring and strong play on the glass. The forward was also able to tack on four assists for the fourth consecutive game. Harris has been fantastic since the All-Star break and has really filled Philadelphia's need for scoring with multiple starters out of the lineup. In his last eight games, he is averaging 23.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game.