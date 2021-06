Harris compiled 21 points (8-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and a block across 37 minutes in Monday's Game 4 loss at the Wizards.

Harris has delivered back-to-back double-doubles and has scored at least 20 points in three of the four games in the current series against the Wizards. With Joel Embiid (knee) being questionable for Game 5, Harris might be in line for a bigger offensive role as the Sixers try to close out the series Wednesday.