Harris totaled two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 42 minutes during Thursday's 95-86 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Harris salvaged an awful offensive night by accumulating four combined steals and blocks. While his defensive contributions cannot be overlooked, the coaching staff would likely trade those efforts for more offensive production. With the series now tied at 3-3, the 76ers will have to win in Boston once again should they hope to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.