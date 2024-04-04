Harris (knee) participated in shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Heat, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Harris is officially listed as questionable Thursday due to a left knee hyperextension. However, the veteran forward's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Miami.
