76ers' Tobias Harris: Good to go Monday
Harris (knee) will play Monday against the Hawks, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Harris picked up a knee contusion during Saturday's loss to the Bucks, but he's been cleared to take the court Monday after getting through warmups with no issues. Across eight games this month, Harris is averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 34.0 minutes per tilt.
