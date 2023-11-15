Harris (neck) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.
Harris sustained a neck injury during Tuesday's game against the Pacers but was probable ahead of Wednesday's matchup. He'll officially be able to suit up and could see increased playing time if Joel Embiid (hip) -- who is a game-time decision -- is ruled out.
