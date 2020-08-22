Harris scored 15 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's 102-94 Game 3 loss against the Celtics.

Harris continues to struggle from the field -- he hasn't scored more than 15 points in any game of the series while making just 16 of his 49 field-goal attempts, and he is yet to drain a three-pointer in 10 shots. The 15 rebounds were nice, but most of Harris' value lies on his scoring ability, and he has been underwhelming in that aspect so far.

