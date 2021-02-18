Harris posted 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Rockets.

Harris grabbed a season-best 15 boards but also emerged as a reliable scoring threat, surpassing the 20-point mark for the second straight game -- and for the fourth time in his last six appearances. He should remain one of Philadelphia's top scoring assets and could be in line for a bigger role if Ben Simmons (illness) doesn't play Friday against the Bulls.