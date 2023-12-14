Harris racked up 21 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 129-111 win over Detroit.

It wasn't exactly a revenge game -- the Pistons were just the third of five teams Harris has played for in his 13-season NBA career, after all -- but the veteran forward topped 20 points for the first time since Nov. 21 in a solid performance. Harris remains a strong complementary option behind Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the Sixers' offense, and his scoring numbers could improve if he finds his rhythm from three-point range, as his 33.8 percent shooting from beyond the arc would be his lowest mark since 2015-16.