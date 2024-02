Harris contributed 28 points (13-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 127-124 victory over Utah.

The veteran forward again stepped up with a strong performance in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee). Harris has delivered more than 20 points in six of his last 10 games, averaging 21.3 points, 5.7 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 51.7 percent from the floor.