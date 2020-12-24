Harris recorded 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 win over the Wizards.

Harris was at least able to cobble together a passable performance by grabbing eight boards and contributing defensively, but it's tough to totally make up for a 3-for-13 effort from the field. He'll unquestionably continue to be a focal point of the offense for the 76ers, so Harris will just have to break through a bad streak by continuing to launch up shots.