Harris is questionable for Saturday's meeting with the Jazz due to knee soreness, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Harris was tabbed questionable for Saturday's game, the first of a back-to-back road set, and is at risk of sitting with knee soreness. Although Harris played in both legs of the only back-to-back he was healthy for this season, but the team may opt to give Harris a night off while it's at full health.