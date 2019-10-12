Harris furnished 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during the 76ers' 100-87 preseason win over the Hornets on Friday.

Harris showed off his skills as both a scorer and rebounder in the victory, checking in with the second-highest totals in both points and boards for the 76ers. The veteran is slated to shift over to small forward this season with the offseason arrival of Al Horford and the departure of Jimmy Butler in free agency. Harris previously enjoyed success at the position during the early years of his career with the Bucks and Magic, and he'll look to build on the career bests in points (20.0), rebounds (7.9), assists (2.8) and shooting percentage (48.7) he generated last season.