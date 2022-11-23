Harris finished Tuesday's 115-106 victory over the Nets with 24 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes.

Harris turned in a strong final stat line after missing his team's last two contests with a hip injury. He's secured six rebounds in three straight contests and has also dished out a total of seven dimes over that brief stretch. Harris could be leaned on more heavily by the 76ers until Tyrese Maxey (foot), James Harden (foot) and Joel Embiid (foot) are cleared to return.