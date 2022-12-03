Harris (illness) will start Friday against the Grizzlies.
Harris is set to avoid missing action despite skipping the team's shootaround earlier in the day. He will retain his usual starting spot and likely handle as many minutes as his body allows. It's not a guarantee he will log his usual 30-plus minutes while feeling under the weather, though it seems unlikely the coaching staff probably would send him out there unless he felt up for a regular workload.
More News
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Doesn't participate in shootaround•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Questionable Friday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Won't return Wednesday•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Adds another double-double•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Leads team in rebounds•
-
76ers' Tobias Harris: Struggles from three in loss•