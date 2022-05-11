Harris posted 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 loss to the Heat.

Coming into the contest, Harris was averaging 17.7 points on 51.9 percent shooting during the playoffs, but the forward struggled to find any offensive consistency during the blowout loss. Tuesday's performance marked the first time Harris failed to register an assist in the postseason, showing just how stagnant Philadelphia's offense was. An overall better offensive performance from the 76ers in Game 6 should bode well for Harris' production.