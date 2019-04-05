Harris totaled 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists and a block over 30 minutes in the 76er's loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

Harris was quiet on the scoring front in this game, but his final stat line was serviceable given his nine boards and three assists. With Joel Embiid and J.J. Redick combining for 63 points and Embiid delivering a huge triple-double, Harris took a back seat. It's unclear how many of the 76ers final three games he'll play in due to rest purposes.

