Harris is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Warriors due to back pain.
Harris wasn't on the initial injury report, nor any of the others released up until the most recent, so this late downgrade doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up Friday. If he can't go, Matisse Thybulle, Danuel House and Georges Niang are candidates to receive extended minutes.
