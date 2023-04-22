Harris racked up 25 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 win over the Nets in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Harris shouldered more on the offensive end, putting together a well-rounded double-double including a game-high 25 points. The 76ers will now await the winner of the Bucks and Heat. With Joel Embiid (knee) fighting to be fit for the start of that series, Harris may once again have to step up, especially when it comes to scoring the basketball.