Harris dropped 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in the 118-101 win over the Hornets.
Harris has now scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games after failing to do so in the first three. Monday's contest was also the sixth consecutive game Harris has shot at least 50 percent from the floor.
