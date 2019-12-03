76ers' Tobias Harris: Leads charge in win
Harris scored a team-high 26 points (10-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 103-94 win over the Jazz.
The 27-year-old remains a consistent offensive threat for the Sixers, scoring at least 14 points in 10 straight games while averaging 20.6 points, 5.9 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.6 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0,8 steals over that stretch. Harris could see his scoring numbers rise even higher if he can get hot from beyond the arc -- he's just 3-for-13 on three-point attempts in the last four contests, and his 29.5 percent shooting (26-for-88) on the year would be Harris' worst mark since 2013-14 if he can't turn it around.
