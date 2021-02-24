Harris recorded 23 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

Harris was extremely efficient Tuesday -- aside from leading the team offensively, he also missed just four shots all game long. Harris has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games, and from a numbers perspective, he's firmly ahead of Ben Simmons for the role of Philadelphia's second-best scoring threat behind Joel Embiid.