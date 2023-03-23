Harris produced 20 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 win over the Bulls.

Harris was on his way to a triple-double entering the break with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Sixers stormed out ahead on the road. He then took only two shots in the second half while adding another four boards and two assists as the Sixers cruised to an easy win on the road. Harris finished with a game-high eight assists and team-high nine rebounds in addition to breaking the 20-point mark for the second time in his last three games. He's shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 60 percent from beyond the arc over that three-game stretch.